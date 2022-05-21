Late Fisher Cat comeback comes up short against hungry Wolves

ERIE, Penn. – The Erie SeaWolves continued their success against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night, fighting off a late comeback to earn a 8-7 victory.

Erie posted a run in each of the first four innings and then responded to Rafael Lantigua’s two-run double in the top of the fifth with three more runs half an inning later.

New Hampshire continued to chip away in the eighth thanks to another two-RBI double, this time from Spencer Horwitz, as well as an L.J. Talley RBI single that brought Horwitz home.

Kerry Carpenter answered for the Wolves with his 11th homer of the year, a solo shot in the eighth, but the Fisher Cats were determined to make it close.

In the ninth, Tanner Morris’ one-out double was followed by a Lantigua walk. Although Horwitz could not advancing them, swinging on a full count for the second out of the ninth, Luis De Los Santos’ triple to right did bring both men home. Will Robertson then doubled home De Los Santos to put the Fisher Cats within a run of tying the ballgame, only to see L.J Talley meekly ground out to finish the contest.

Both teams gave up ten hits, although four of Erie’s hits went over the fence, with Fisher Cats starter Paxton Schultz (2-4) giving up two of those dingers. Schultz ultimately was on the hook for four runs off six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings of work, striking out three of what would be ten struck out Erie batters on the evening.

At the plate, the Fisher Cats had six doubles, including a pair from Lantigua. De Los Santos also contributed a single along with his triple as every starting batter except for John Aiello had at least one hit.

The two teams play on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.