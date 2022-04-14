Late comeback comes up short for ‘Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-2) couldn’t finish a late comeback on Wednesday night, losing 8-5 to the Hartford Yard Goats (3-2).

Hartford struck with four runs over the first two frames. In the first, Coco Montes crossed the plate thanks to a bases-loaded walk, followed by a Brenton Doyle ground out that would let Ezequiel Tovar come home.

While a Spencer Horwitz RBI single in the bottom of the first would put New Hampshire on the board, the Yard Goats would increase their lead even further in the fourth thanks to Willie MacIver’s second home run of the year.

Aaron Schunk added to Hartford’s lead with a no-out hit that lodged itself into the left-center field wall, resulting in a ground-rule double that brought Montes home, but the Fisher Cats avoided any further damage, leading to the Fisher Cats’ pair of rallies.

In the eighth, New Hampshire got a pair of runs, but Hartford hurler Gavin Hollowell got the Yard Goats out of the inning before the Fisher Cats could do any further damage.

Orelvis Martinez led off the bottom of the ninth with his second double of the year, followed by a walk by Horwitz, with Sebastian Espino knocking both of them home on the next at-bat with his third double of the year. Again, the Fisher Cats were unable to capitalize on their momentum, as Hartford managed to retire the next three batters to finish off the contest.

Elvis Luciano (0-2) was the loser for New Hampshire, unable to get past the first inning. At the plate, New Hampshire collected 13 hits, with at least one for every starting batter except catcher Chris Bec.

Tanner Morris led the way with three hits. Will Robinson, Horwitz and Lantigua ended with two hits each for New Hampshire.

The two teams are at it again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as Joey Murray (0-0, 9.00 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against Hartford’s Mitch Kilkenny (0-1, 18.90 ERA).

