Last Pizza update before Friday’s Final Four reveal, to be held live a Shopper’s Pub

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Thursday, March 21, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Culture, Featured News 0

We’re down to the final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes. Here are the results so far, as of approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Slight change of plans: The Final Four will be released on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page at 2 p.m. live from Shopper’s Pub + Eatery on Lake Avenue.

You can find the ballot for this round here. Votes that come in after midnight on Thursday, March 21 will not be counted.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki: 629 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza: 616

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 884 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 1940

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s: 1277 vs. (#2) Pindo’s: 865

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof: 1502 vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza: 2008

