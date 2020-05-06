Last Minute Manchester Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is this weekend and we’ve got a few places in mind here in Manchester still open where you can get a gift just in case you were too busy or just plain forgot.

Pop of Color – 816 Elm St. (603-624-5999) – Not sure what to get Mom? Pop of Color has gifts for Mom…and Dad…and dozens of other specialized groups. Oh yeah, and they have greeting cards too and it’s all available at curbside.

Angela’s Pasta and Cheese Shop – 815 Chestnut St. (603-625-9544) – Angela’s has several gift baskets with various items built to compliment make-at-home gourmet pasta dinners and gift baskets with assortments of sweet and treats for Mom. This week, they’re also offer and this week Mother’s Day brunch packages as well.

Studio 550 – 550 Elm St. (603-232-5597) Although its in-person classes and workshops are closed for now, Studio 500 has plenty of gift bundles for Mom or anybody who loves curated to-go craft collections.

Bookery – 844 Elm St. (603-836-6600) – In addition to their café that’s offering to-go and curbside treats, the Bookery has dozens of cards and postcards for Mom as well as an array of mom-centric books.

Jacques Flower Shop – 712 Mast Rd. (603-625-6153) – Jacques has over two dozen specialized bouquets and other items for Mom, and they also have contact-free delivery and pickup available.