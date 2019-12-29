Last chance to weigh in on Manchester Proud strategic plan

MANCHESTER, NH — A workshop session will be held on Jan. 2 with the new school board members to meet with Manchester Proud, an organization that has been working for the past two years within the community to help map out a long-range plan for the school district.

From those sessions, Manchester Proud is preparing a final draft plan to be presented to the school board on Jan 27. A survey asking the community to weigh in on top priorities for the district from among the following areas is available online for those who have not been able to attend the community sessions. Topics included in the survey are: