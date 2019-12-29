Last chance to weigh in on Manchester Proud strategic plan

MANCHESTER, NH — A workshop session will be held on Jan. 2 with the new school board members to meet with Manchester Proud, an organization that has been working for the past two years within the community to help map out a long-range plan for the school district.
From those sessions, Manchester Proud is preparing a final draft plan to be presented to the school board on Jan 27. A survey asking the community to weigh in on top priorities for the district from among the following areas is available online for those who have not been able to attend the community sessions. Topics included in the survey are:
- Teaching & Learning
- Finance
- Governance
- Community Partnerships
- Organizational Effectiveness:
Community voting online ends Dec. 31. You can click here to vote on any or all of the above topics.
The Jan. 2 meeting is part of the preparation process for a presentation of the first draft of Manchester Proud’s plan which is set for Jan. 27. The board will then have time to go through the plan and make adjustments. A final draft of the plan will be presented on Feb. 20 there will be a special meeting of the school board at Memorial High School to go through the final draft of the plan, as Manchester Proud seeks final approval of the plan and adoption by the school district.
To review minutes from each of the strategic Community Planning Group sessions, click here.