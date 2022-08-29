Last call for free at-home COVID test kits – program will be suspended Sept. 2

Monday, August 29, 2022 Carol Robidoux Civics, Government 0
COVID test kit above is representative and may not reflect the current available test kits. Photo/Carol Robidoux

CONCORD, NH – As my dad used to say, if it’s free I’ll take three. In this case, you can have two – COVID test kits, that is. As of September 2, 2022, the free COVID-19 test program will be suspended. That means it’s last call if you would like to stock up on COVID at-home test kits.

Residential households in the U.S. are eligible for another order of free at-home tests via this USPS link.

  • Each order now includes 8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
  • FDA has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates via this link: Authorized At-Home Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
  • Your order of 8 tests will come in two separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
  • Packages will ship free

