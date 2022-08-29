Last call for free at-home COVID test kits – program will be suspended Sept. 2

CONCORD, NH – As my dad used to say, if it’s free I’ll take three. In this case, you can have two – COVID test kits, that is. As of September 2, 2022, the free COVID-19 test program will be suspended. That means it’s last call if you would like to stock up on COVID at-home test kits.
Residential households in the U.S. are eligible for another order of free at-home tests via this USPS link.
- Each order now includes 8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- FDA has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates via this link: Authorized At-Home Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
- Your order of 8 tests will come in two separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
- Packages will ship free
- If you are blind or low vision, you can get help finding more accessible tests and using at-home tests at the Administration for Community Living’s (ACL) page, Tests for people who are blind or have low vision.)