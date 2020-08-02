Largest MHT cargo delivery ever brings VA hospital gowns to New Hampshire

Concord, NH — Today, Governor Chris Sununu, Deborah Scher, Executive Advisor to the Secretary, Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships, Office of the Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Dean Kamen, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and local VA officials, greeted a FedEx charter flight aboard a Boeing 777 – the largest cargo flight in Manchester-Boston Regional Airport history – carrying 450,000 gowns destined to be shipped to the areas of greatest need both in New Hampshire and VA facilities across the country.

“Today’s PPE delivery – the fifteenth flight to touch down in New Hampshire, and the eighth shipment destined for VA facilities across the United States – emphasizes just how well prepared New Hampshire is,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We’re incredibly proud of our national role in securing lifesaving PPE to ensure that veterans across the country – the men and women who stood tall for us – continue to receive the quality care they deserve. New Hampshire gets the job done like no other.”

The State of New Hampshire purchased the entire shipment of PPE, and will be reimbursed for the gowns delivered to the VA.

“Through the leadership of Governor Sununu and his championing of VA causes, the ingenuity, humanitarian-focused efforts and patriotism of Dean Kamen and the whole team at DEKA, the NH National Guard and our team at VA Manchester, we have been able to put together a coalition unlike any other in the nation,” said Deborah Scher, Executive Advisor to the Secretary, Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships, Office of the Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs. “New Hampshire is the single most dependable source for PPE for the entire VA serving 9M Veterans and protecting our healthcare workers. The department could not be more grateful.”

To date, over 1,200 tons of PPE has been delivered to New Hampshire aboard FedEx charter flights at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

“FedEx team members have been working hard to keep supply chains moving, delivering critical supplies where and when they are needed most during this crisis,” said Don F. Colleran, FedEx Express President and CEO. “Through close collaboration with the State of New Hampshire and the team at DEKA Research, we have delivered more than 1,200 tons of personal protective equipment and critical supplies to the state on fifteen charter flights since April. To add to the excitement, the arrival of today’s charter marks the first Boeing 777 cargo operation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Thank you to all those involved in this incredible achievement.”