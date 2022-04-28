‘KooKooLand’ author Gloria Norris to speak May 4 in Manchester about ‘Truth and Consequences’

MANCHESTER, NH – Gloria Norris, Manchester native and author of the riveting memoir “KooKooLand,” will be the featured speaker on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Derryfield Restaurant, 625 Mammoth Road, part of a speaker series by the NH Center for Public Interest Journalism, a non-profit news enterprise connected with InDepthNH.org.

Former host of NHPR’s The Exchange, Laura Knoy, will host the ticketed event, which includes a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, served during the meet-and-greet segment starting at 6 p.m.

In the context of sustainable journalism in New Hampshire and beyond, Norris will speak on “Truth or Consequences,” and the challenges journalists and memoirists face as they try to uncover truth and write about issues that affect communities.

During the past month, InDepthNH.org has hosted a series of Zoom events about sustainable journalism with Northeastern University Professor Dan Kennedy, DigBoston founder Jason Pramas, and Anne Galloway, founder of VTDigger, a nonprofit news outlet in Vermont that has been the model for InDepthNH.org.

Under the leadership of Anne Galloway, editor and founder of VTDigger and executive director of the publication’s umbrella organization, Vermont Journalism Trust, VTDigger has expanded to 32 employees and a $2.8 million annual budget.

The May 4 event is part of InDepthNH’s New Hampshire Sustainable News Summit Project that will continue into the summer and fall.

About InDepthNH

Founded by longtime Union Leader award-winning investigative reporter Nancy West in 2015, InDepthNH.org is a nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism. The organization’s mission is to provide vigorously-reported in-depth news coverage focused on government and public servants. The site is free to access. Donations are welcome.

The New Hampshire Sustainable News Summit Project is sponsored by a special grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund.