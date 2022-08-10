Kloffenstein still can’t find first Double-A win

Adam Kloffenstein. Photo/ Brandon Maffitt

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Adam Kloffenstein has now started 13 Double-A games without a win, earning a no decision in New Hampshire’s 5-3 Wednesday matinee loss against the Erie Sea Wolves.

Kloffenstein gave up runs on home runs in the first and third, but wouldn’t allow another Erie runner past second base, giving up just those two runs off six hits and a pair of walks over six innings of work, striking out five Erie batters in the process.

He could have fell to 0-8 on the year, but the Fisher Cats finally found some offense once he departed the game, adding two runs in the seventh. Those runs added to Sebastian Espino’s sacrifice fly RBI would give the ‘Cats a lead that they’d squander in the ninth.

In that implosion, Daniel Cabrera added an RBI single to his home run in the third and Andrew Navigato would double home two runs to secure Erie’s victory.

Andrew Bash (8-4) was on the hook for the loss due to that late rally, giving up four hits and two walks in a 2 2/3 inning performance.

New Hampshire was limited to just three hits at the plate, the first time they’ve recorded only three hits since June 4 against Portland.

The Fisher Cats are now 47-57 on the year, Andrew Moore (0-0, 4.73 ERA) will take the mound against the SeaWolves on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

 

