Kitchens provides positive update, predicts strong summer, for MHT airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (ICAO:MHT) Director Ted Kitchens recently provided a positive update to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Airport Activities on the last few months at New Hampshire’s largest airport, continuing trends from recent years.

In his “Bottom Line Up Front,” presentation Kitchens expects a strong revenue forecast for the upcoming 2025 Fiscal Year based on upticks in passenger volume in recent summer seasons and a stronger-than-expected second half of FY’ 2024 following less snow than expected.

In the first half of FY’ 2024, the airport saw a total net revenue of $4.73 million, $3.2 million above expectations. For the 2024 calendar year, Kitchens expects at least 800,000 passengers, a figure equivalent to the previous calendar year.

The addition of Breeze Airways and Sun Country to the list of airports with flights to Manchester as well as expanded flights for Avelo and American Airlines add to the strong forecast. However, the upcoming conclusion of Spirit flights this spring also provide a reminder that New Hampshire residents must choose MHT over alternatives to keep New Hampshire as a viable market for passenger airlines.

“It is my hope that this community steps up and supports all this new capacity. We have put in exceptionally long hours to bring this capacity to the market, now the market must by tickets and fly Manchester,” said Kitchens. “If so, then we can get more service; but if the community doesn’t support the service, then we will lose it, plain and simple.”

Kitchens also aimed to address concerns from passengers about MHT. With the new airlines, MHT now has non-stop flights to 12 destinations and one-stop connections to over 200 destinations across the U.S., Europe, South America and beyond. He also stated research that one-way fares were lower than the U.S. average and roundtrip fares were approximately $50 less than Boston’s Logan International Airport (ICAO: BOS) for passengers who planned their flights six to eight weeks in advance.

He added the airport will begin to intensify efforts in providing information to local consumers, including additional flight information on the Fly Manchester website and a new “MHT Horizons” program providing savings and airport news for those interested.

Kitchens also noted that the 2023 calendar year also provided a record for cargo flights, with a total of 234.4 million pounds of cargo transported through the airport, although the rate of cargo fell somewhat over the winter.