Kitchen fire forces evacuation of 12-unit apartment building on Goffs Falls Road

MANCHESTER, NH – A kitchen fire caused $40,000 in damages to a 12-unit apartment building on Goffs Falls Road Saturday.

At about 6 p.m. crews were dispatched to 2255 Goffs Falls Road for a report of a fire alarm activation at a two-story 12-unit apartment building.

Two 1-3/4” attack lines were advanced to a basement apartment to confine and extinguish the kitchen fire. Multiple crews conducted search and rescue operations, all occupants had been evacuated and accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be combustible material left on a stovetop. The fire is classified as accidental.