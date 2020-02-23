Kitchen fire causes $75K in damages to home on Eastgate Way

MANCHESTER, NH — Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday fire crews responded to a fire at 215 Eastgate Way.

Arriving companies discovered a kitchen fire that had extended into interior partitions. Crews forced entry through the front door and quickly extinguished the visible fire. During overhaul, the fire was discovered in some interior positions and these “hot spots” were quickly extinguished and contained. The fire was deemed under control by 8:31 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a stove burner being left on. Damage was estimated at $75,000 by fire officials.