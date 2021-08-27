Kirwer hits inside the park homer in F-Cats win

Manchester, N.H. – Tanner Kirwer went three-for-five including an inside-the-park home run, and Ryan Gold and Demi Orimoloye also went deep as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) rolled past Binghamton 10-3 on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Nick Fraze (W, 1-0) allowed one run in five innings to earn his first win since joining the Fisher Cats (46-48). He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out four.

Gold’s home run in the second inning was his first since joining the Fisher Cats, and gave his team an early 4-1 lead. Orimoloye homered in the fifth as the lead grew to 9-1. Kirwer’s third hit of the game led off the bottom of the eighth inning — the inside-the-park home run banged off the left field wall and rolled back into left center as he spend around the bases — to put the Fisher Cats up 10-2 before Binghamton (44-52) outfielder Carlos Rincon homered in the ninth.

Six different New Hampshire batters had at least two hits, part of a 15-hit attack. Eight of the nine starters drove in at least one run.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.