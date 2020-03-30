Kindergarten signup and standardized testing suspended

It’s March 30, 2020. Here are some updates regarding the Manchester School District. Anyone with questions for the district can e-mail covid19@mansd.org.

In-person kindergarten registration dates for April cancelled: More information will be provided as soon as possible regarding online registration for the 2020-’21 school year.

Daily food distribution continues: Bus schedules can be found on the Manchester Public Schools website. Anyone unable to be at one of the bus stops can pick up food at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester Teen Center at 42 Stark St. between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Board of School Committee Meeting: On Wednesday, the Board of School Committee will hold a special emergency meeting to vote on two tentative contract agreements with unions that represent school district staff, including the Manchester Education Association, which represents city teachers. The meeting will be held remotely, and there will be no public comment as it is a special meeting.

The meeting will be held live on tv and online via Manchester Public Access, Channel 22. Anyone without cable or internet access can call 978-990-5000 and enter the access code 761615# to listen to the meeting.

Standardized Testing Suspended: On Monday, Governor Chris Sununu suspended New Hampshire’s standardized testing requirements as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The New Hampshire Department of Education will continue to work with College Board to create access for students wanting to take the SATs this summer or early fall. NH DOE will also work with all New Hampshire schools to develop options to help gauge student performance, and will continue to work with teachers, schools, and families to have access to assessment materials for remote instruction for all of our students.