Jan. 25-27: Kimball Jenkins presents ‘Postman and Rockstar,’ a photo exhibition celebrating the artsart

CONCORD, NH – The Postman and the Rockstar is a dynamic photographic exhibition on display Jan. 25-27 at Kimball Jenkins, in the mansion on Main Street in Concord. An opening reception is planned for Jan. 25 from 5-7 p.m.

The event marks the Concord Garden Club’s inspired foray into the crossover between the worlds of photography and floral design. The Concord Garden Club’s 21st annual Art & Bloom will bring together the brilliant images captured by local artists Esmeldy Angeles and WenDell Hoggard with interpretive floral designs crafted by Garden Club members, professional floral designers, and members of our community.

Born in the Dominican Republic and now based in Nashua, Esmeldy Angeles tells dynamic stories of beauty in both the ordinary and extraordinary parts of our world. Using a masterful understanding of various photographic techniques, Angeles seeks to explore the complexity of human beings and the world around us, playing with tones of color against the stark contrast of black and white.

Featured alongside Angeles’ work in both complement and contrast is the work of WenDell Hoggard, a beloved community figure, artist, and Manchester postman. A husband and father of three, Hoggard spends every day on the ground interacting with the rich personality of the city in his travels delivering mail, his photos appreciate the beautiful history, transformation, structure and preservation of the mill city of Manchester often hiding in plain sight. Focusing on the fine details of the surroundings we interact with every day, Hoggard uses the still photo as a medium for contemplation and appreciation, meant to provide an interpretation of himself through the imagination of the subjects.

The artists’ receptions are free and open to the community as a chance to celebrate the exhibition, organizations, and artists involved. Art and Bloom alongside the Postman and the Rockstar becomes a vehicle of communication and expression, as well as a celebration of the beauty of our community. Concord Garden Club members, who this year celebrate 100 years of community beautification, will be on hand and invite the public to help kick off a year of centennial celebrations.

The Postman and Rockstar will be on exhibit at Kimball Jenkins alongside the groundbreaking Phaneron show until February 15. Please stop by to check out these works and don’t be shy to ask about how you can acquire the great pieces of art up on the walls at KJ!

About Kimball Jenkins

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH.