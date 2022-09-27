Kimball Jenkins Artist in Residence selected

CONCORD, NH – Kimball Jenkins is pleased to announce the selection of Gemma Soldati, a New Hampshire-based performance artist, as Artist in Residence from September 2022 for the duration of one year. Gemma, who has toured throughout the continent and Europe, has recently returned to New Hampshire after an education and career in Los Angeles and the West Coast. Soldati has expressed a desire to engage with New Hampshire artists and communities and work alongside Kimball Jenkins’ mission statement in order to benefit the state she feels a connection to.



An American performing and teaching artist, Gemma Soldati won Best Comedy at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe with The Living Room–a devised clown show with Amrita Dhaliwal. She has taught in Los Angeles, New England, and Toronto for both adults and children.

Gemma’s focus is clown-inspired work developed in front of live audiences. Her projects playfully dive deep into the heart of vital themes probing audiences with questions and meaning-making – grief, ritual, sleep, dreams, money, wealth and beyond.





While in residence, Gemma will curate at least one public presentation and actively engage with the community on campus. The Artist in Residence Program at Kimball Jenkins supports the creative vitality of our region by providing local artists at a critical point in their career access to studio and exhibition space. Artists in Residence like Gemma Soldati, are integral to the continued efforts of establishing diverse, intentional and informed programming that reflect the cultural conversations of our region.

Tune in to #KimballJenkins on Facebook or Instagram for updates, or sign up for the newsletter to learn about all events and classes.





Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH.

Visit Gemma’s website for a deeper dive about this exceptional artist!