Khanna urges Biden to visit NH

NASHUA, NH. – On Friday night, the New Hampshire Democratic Party welcomed U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA-17) as the keynote speaker to their annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Dinner, urging U.S. President Joe Biden to come to New Hampshire.

Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee proclaimed that South Carolina would overtake New Hampshire’s role holding the First in the National Primary, ignoring that New Hampshire law makes this impossible and New Hampshire’s political leaders are adamantly opposed to changing that law.

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) referred to Khanna as being almost an honorary Granite Stater given how many tours of Congress and other meetings he’s provided to New Hampshire residents, with Khanna returning the praise to Granite State.

“New Hampshire represents the best of the American experiment. That is why it has never been more important for leaders to come here,” said Khanna. “Mr. President, at a time when people are questioning whether town hall democracy can survive in a nation where our elected representatives are being expelled, whether facts can pierce through online lies, whether door to door citizenship can lessen the hate, come to New Hampshire.”

Khanna said that it would be political malpractice for the Democratic National Committee to strip New Hampshire of its convention delegates given the importance of New Hampshire’s electoral votes and urged all national Democrats to campaign in battleground states and not surrender the national political discussion to Republicans such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

He also urged all Democrats to make sure they listen to those who have lost manufacturing jobs in recent decades and help provide job training across the country.

Khanna also added that the only way to prevent future gun violence was to defeat Republicans, and that U.S. Supreme Court Justices should be term limited, the Senate filibuster should be eliminated and Democrats will provide greater economic growth than Republicans, who seek to only support the wealthy and powerful.

“We’re not just offering slogans, we’re offering the real economic philosophy rooted in Hamilton, Lincoln and FDR that made America, America,” said Khanna. “I believe people are craving in this country real answers in an increasingly complex and changing world.”

He also added that the federal government should reinvest in entrepreneurs who help train workers and felt that the country should strive to provide a portrait of what a multi-ethnic democracy can be.

“I still believe America can inspire a better world,” said Khanna.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley called the event an unqualified success, with the largest turnout of any New Hampshire Democratic Party event since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Congressman Khanna’s speech not only celebrated our recent victories but also galvanized us for the future. His message serves as a clear reminder of the critical role New Hampshire plays in shaping the national political landscape. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the upcoming special elections and beyond to November 2024.”

New Hampshire Republican Party Chair Chris Ager’s statement on the event was slightly more critical.

“Even far left-wing guest speaker Ro Khanna agrees that President Biden is wrong to skip the NH primary. His views on the border, however, are absurd, Khanna’s contention that President Biden’s border policy is common sense is simply laughable. With 11,000 walking across the southern border Tuesday, Ro Khanna and the Democrats are guilty of dereliction of duty,” said Ager. “Biden’s policies are enabling cartels to human traffic, smuggle deadly drugs, and make over $1 Billion per month. A great guest speaker who represents the Democrats disastrous policies.”