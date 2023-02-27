Robert Kennedy Jr. speaking this Friday at Saint Anselm

Monday, February 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, National Politics, NH Primary 0

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College has announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak on the New Hampshire Presidential Primary at the next Politics and Eggs event this Friday.

Specifically, the speech is expected to focus on the Democratic Presidential Primary and its role in creating the most competitive candidate for the general election

The son of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent three decades as an environmental lawyer for the Natural Resources Defense Council. In recent years, he has also been an outspoken critic of vaccines.

 

