Kelly Newman named principal of Beech Street School

MANCHESTER, NH – Kelly Newman, longtime Manchester School District professional, on Monday was named principal of Beech Street School. Her appointment was announced during the Aug. 23 Manchester Board of School Committee meeting.

Newman has a master’s in education from New England College. She has worked in the district for the past 18 years at Beech Street School and three years as the assistant principal.

“Manchester School District could not be happier to have one of our experienced assistant principals moving into this role. Teamwork and collaboration is an important part of Ms. Newman’s leadership style,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen.

“I am very excited to continue with the Beech Street Community, empowering our students to meet and succeed in their own learning goals,” Newman said.