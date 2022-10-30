Keller Williams charity auction raises $105,000

MANCHESTER, NH – The 16th annual Keller Williams (KW) Charity Auction at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club raised approximately $105,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and event sponsorships.

These funds will be directly distributed to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of children and families, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, and NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, among others that apply for funding throughout the year.

Organized annually by Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan, with offices in Bedford, Concord, Keene, and Londonderry, the event has raised over $1 million in direct donations since its inception. The goal of the KW Charity Auction is to support the work of as many local children’s charities as possible.

Governor Christopher T. Sununu proclaimed October 25, 2022, “Keller Williams Charity Auction Day” in the State of New Hampshire in recognition of the event’s mission and the generosity of its supporters.

“We are overwhelmed by the success of the KW Charity Auction,” said Mark Mulcahy, Team Leader, KW Metro. “It demonstrates just how caring our community is, and the confidence our supporters have in these crucial nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to help secure bright futures for our children.”

The 2022 KW Charity Auction was sponsored by KW Metro, Guild Mortgage, Blue Water Mortgage Corporation, Monarch Title Services, Cohen Closing & Title, Kent Clean Septic, Radius Financial Group, and Boufford Insurance Agency.

For more information, visit www.kwcharity.com.