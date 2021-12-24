Keith Spiro Communicast: The Magic of Webster House 

MANCHESTER, NH – Making magic at Webster House is an everyday occurrence. Just ask Board Vice President Sherry Nannis who reached out to me after hearing the excitement surrounding my “over the edge” interview with their CEO, Michelle O’Malley and Executive Director, Blair Stairs.

While she was referring to a returning resident known to many as Magic Man, the real magic is in all the connected ways residents and staff work closely together to give a real second chance to kids who may not have had the best support getting ready for the world. DaSean, or Magicman1776 as he is known on TikToc, is a real card-carrying member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. He is a professional magician and he credits Webster House staff with being very supportive of his passion. He notes that Dan, Quoc, Shaun, and Ryan have had the most influence on his magic-making abilities and are still connected to helping him achieve his goals.

And thanks to Webster House, DaSean, at 18, is now in their HOPE program rather than being one more statistic among the homeless numbers of Manchester. Performing magic doesn’t pay all the bills so he works another job to help earn the money he will need for the future. All of the non-working kids do chores so they can earn an allowance, which also gives them a sense of pride.

As DeSean tells it, “Webster House does so much more than provide a safe and comfortable home for young homeless people. “I have been able to not only work on budgeting and money management but I’ve also been able to learn how to drive … and they helped me obtain my drivers license. They teach the young adults the importance of obtaining and maintaining a job. They converse with us about life and will give us advice on what they think is the best course of action when it comes to difficult life choices.”

Magic doesn’t just happen it requires time, practice and trust

DaSean calls Dan an early mentor and Dan responds by saying, “I first met DaSean when he was a young man in a difficult time of his life. It has been my honor and pleasure to watch him grow and develop into a fine young man, as well as to both see and help him develop his natural talent and pursue his dreams. The world and our community is better for having him in it, and he is a testament to hard work and perseverance.”

Trust is the key element that makes Webster House so effective

Michelle likes this comment, that I’ve heard repeatedly, but she also wants focus on the home-like environment that they offer.

“We all eat together for meals at which time every staff and resident present is given an opportunity to share something positive. We celebrate every single resident and staff member’s birthdays together with gifts and cake and a card signed by all! We also celebrate each holiday like we would in our own home,” she says.

I’m impressed when the CEO can say, “I honestly cannot wait to come to the house every morning so I can see the kids off to school so I can make sure they wear a coat and brush their hair before they leave!” The morning of our conversation, she even brought in two-dozen homemade banana muffins and banana bread for them. Good parenting? Absolutely. Role model for a good life.

Before DaSean returned as a resident, he frequently stopped by to visit the kids and staff, showing off new tricks and keeping them updated on his life and career. That’s family! DaSean is keen on giving back and he recognizes that he is trained to see things that aren’t as they seem. He has significant experience in recognizing micro expressions and body language. His training has given him a different vantage point as to how he looks at things that might be helpful to law enforcement. He muses about where that could take his career.

Magic has become his “life force” and it keeps him going. DaSean said, “impossible is what magicians do and you have to make the impossible, possible.”

Along those lines, Michelle, wearing her executive director hat, encouraged me to highlight their Night of Giving Gala coming up on April 6, 2022, and honoring Frank and Lou Catano for their 63 years of service. The fundraising goal is $150,000-$200,000 which will go entirely toward the house and more specifically for a cooling system. They want a comfortable setting for the kids.

And she notes, “While we do receive funding from the state for the children in our care, it does not cover all of our expenses or the much-needed cooling system for the house. This has become my priority – to secure enough funding so we do not go through another summer in the stifling heat of our old house. The kids in our care are already dealing with so much trauma, at the very least we can provide them with a comfortable and cool home.”

I’ve watched this leader and advocate for children rappel her way down the walls of the Brady Sullivan Tower for these kids. DeSean will be a paid performer at the gala. You can see him in action, in person. All that she needs now is for you to add a little magic. There are sponsorship opportunities and other ways to help. Just reach out and get in touch: michelle.omalley@websterhousenh.org