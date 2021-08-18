Aug. 21 We Are One Festival 2021 at Veterans Park: ‘Keeping The Legacy Alive’

MANCHESTER, NH – On Saturday, August 21, the We Are One Festival will be held at Veterans Park, 723 Elm St., in Manchester. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

This annual event commemorates the African Caribbean Celebration and Latino Festival which were once held individually and combined efforts as the “We Are One Festival” in 2013. The African Caribbean Celebration is in its 20th year. This year marks the 21st year for the Latino Festival. Since the groups merged, many of the original organizers passed the torch onto the next generation. The festival holds many fond memories for its current co-chairs, Shaunte Whitted and Sudi Lett, who have been handed the baton and intend to keep the flames blazing.

Festival Advisor, Brenda Lett, will host a health fair for the NH Black Women Health Project. The health fair will include screenings and wellness information; made possible by the contributions of many community partners.

The festivities will include the traditional music, food, in a family-friendly atmosphere the event is known for.