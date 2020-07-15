Keene women stabbed “Anti-Christ” neighbor

KEENE, NH – A Keene woman told police she had a supernatural premonition that her downstairs neighbor is the Anti-Christ, so she decided to stab him before he could stab her, according to court records.

Caryzma Volante, 29, of Marlboro Street in Keene is now being held without bail on a charge of first-degree assault after police say her boyfriend had to wrestle her off the back of the victim, Eric Eaton, 28, as she kept stabbing him during Tuesday night’s incident.

“He is the Anti-Christ,” Volante told officers, according to Keene Police Officer Michael O’Donnell’s affidavit.

Eaton did not respond to a request for comment. He was reportedly left with numerous non-life threatening stab wounds to his back and legs, according Assistant Cheshire County Attorney Keith Clouarte.

Eaton told police that he was alone in his apartment Tuesday night when Volante knocked and he told her to come in. She immediately started attacking him, and Eaton told police at first he thought she was punching him. He soon realized she had a knife and was stabbing him, he told police. Eaton turned him back to Volante, grabbed a knife he had on a shelf, and ran out of the apartment.

Volante’s boyfriend, Matthew LeBlanc, heard the screams and commotion and ran out to see Volante on top of Eaton in the parking lot, repeatedly stabbing him, Clouarte said. LeBlanc had to wrestle Volante off of Eaton, who was on all fours, and LeBlanc then grabbed both the knives before police arrived, according to Clouarte.

Clouarte said it appears Volante planned the attack ahead of time.

“This is somewhat premeditated,” Clouarte said.

Volante told police she had gone to Volante’s apartment and smoked marijuana and then became concerned he was going to give her “hard drugs.” Volante told police that since a recent brain surgery she had premonitions. She had a premonition that Eaton was about to attack her, so she decided to strike first, according to O’Donnell’s affidavit.

“Volante stated to Officer (Mark) Cotton that she had a vision that it was going to happen, and she defended herself from it by stabbing him,” O’Donnell wrote.

Volante also told police that she dodged Eaton’s knife attack and then stabbed him. Clouarte said the state is aware of prior court orders from about eight years ago requiring Volante to be hospitalized.