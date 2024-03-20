Keene couple – one of them a school bus driver – charged with producing child sexual abuse material

CONCORD, NH – A Keene couple is charged in connection with the alleged production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announces.

Paul Baird, 43, and Krystal Baird, 38, of Keene, were charged by complaint for the production of child pornography. Paul Baird and Krystal Baird appeared in federal court March 20.

According to the charging documents, as early as November 2023, Paul Baird was observed on a dark web chat site dedicated to CSAM of girls from 4 to14 years old. On March 7, 2024, Paul Baird posted links to three CSAM images on the website. A search of Paul Baird and his residence in Keene earlier Wednesday led to the arrests of thel Bairds for the production of child sexual abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Paul Baird was employed as a bus driver by the Student Transportation of America, which is a school transportation company that services the Contoocook Valley (ConVal) School District.

Wednesday afternoon Con-Val Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo-Saunders released the following statement:

“On Wednesday, March 20, the Conval Regional School District was made aware of the arrest of a bus driver working for the District’s transportation contractor, Student Transportation of America. The individual began working for STA in September, having successfully completed required state and company background screenings. “The individual was not a Conval employee.”The District has been informed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office about the severity of the charges, which involve allegations of crimes against children. We are making every attempt to obtain further information. “The District intends to swiftly and fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office throughout its investigation. “The safety and security of our students is our utmost concern. We will be reviewing our transportation safety protocols beginning immediately. Additionally, the District will begin an immediate review with STA of their policies and practices, to ensure that our students are afforded the highest level of protection and that STA employees reflect the shared values of our district. “We are committed to updating the community as further information can be made public.”

This investigation is ongoing. Members of the public who have information regarding this case should call the Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Field Division’s Manchester Office at 603-629-2716.

The Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation. The Keene Police Department is providing valuable assistance with this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski is prosecuting the case.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.