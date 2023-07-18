Kaw-uh seeks seat on Board of Mayor and Aldermen

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bryce Kaw-uh is looking to make the jump from the Planning Board to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and he hopes Ward 1 wants him to make that jump.

Last Thursday, Kaw-uh filed to run for the Ward 1 Aldermanic seat being vacated by Manchester Mayoral Candidate Kevin Cavanaugh. Earlier in the week, he submitted 100 nominating petitions signed by Ward 1 residents instead of paying the filing fee. While most candidates pay the fee, Kaw-uh felt that collecting petitions was a good way to meet the area residents he’d have to meet anyway on the campaign trail.

“I think the number one priority for any political candidate is to talk directly with voters,” he said. “In the end, politics is about the people we serve and this is the best way for me to live up to that.”

In serving as the Manchester Planning Board’s chair for the past 18 months, Kaw-uh also believes he’s learned a lot from the people of Manchester coming forward with a variety of land use concerns, although he believes there is more he can do with that experience he’s gained as an alderman.

“We need aldermen who are proactive and willing to do the hard work and that’s why I’m so excited to jump into this race,” he said. “I can bring my experience and knowledge from the Planning Board and from living as a resident of the city and a young person to make a positive difference.”

Kaw-uh says that public safety, homelessness and lowering energy costs for residents by through community power initiatives will be key issues over the next two years. He also has voiced concern with the city’s lack of housing.

“I think we need to make it easier to build more housing of all kinds, especially the missing middle,” he said. “I think a lot of young people like myself who want to move from an apartment into a house or a town home cannot do so right now because that’s just so expensive and the supply is so low. There are people who want to move to Manchester, but can’t find a place because often anything available is above their budget. I think the key to unlocking our potential is that housing supply.”

As of July 18, he is one of three candidates who have filed to replace Cavanaugh along with Chris Morgan and Kevin Sheppard. The filing period ends on July 21.

To date, Kaw-uh has been endorsed by Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo and State Representative Christine Seibert (D-Manchester Ward 1). More information on Kaw-uh’s campaign is available at bryce4manchester.com