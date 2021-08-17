Kathleen ‘Kat’ McGee. 31: Spirited and giving, remembered as loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend

MANCHESTER, NH – Kathleen A. “Kat” McGee, 31, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2021, after battling alcoholism for the better part of her adult life.

Born in Manchester on July 24, 1990, she was the daughter of Christine (Marion) McGee and Matthew J. McGee. She was a graduate of Central High School, attended Hesser College and was a lifelong resident of the city. Throughout her career, Kat held a variety of positions in warehouse management operations and manufacturing. She took pride in her work, got great satisfaction from a job well done and was always the first to raise her hand to help train others or take on new projects.

Kat had an extremely creative mind and enjoyed sketching. She could grab a pencil and quickly create a sophisticated fashion design or using her quick wit, would doodle a funny cartoon to make you laugh. She also really enjoyed all of the animals that were a part of her life and served as chief babysitter for Muff and Remy throughout her teenage years. If there was a day off or a few free hours, Kat would jump in her car and just go for a ride, listen to music and enjoy some alone time.

Aside from the thrill-seeking side of her that allowed her to jump on any ride at Six Flags without fear, her most endearing qualities were her kindness, her acceptance of others and her willingness to lend a hand to anyone less fortunate. Those who knew her best will remember her as an independent spirit who carried a cute little smirk on her face when she would deliver the one-liners. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend.

Surviving family members include her mother, Christine McGee of Manchester; her father, Matthew J. McGee and her stepmother Carol Martin of Gilmanton, one brother, Kevin M. McGee of San Diego, CA; maternal grandparents, William and Eleanor Marion of Levittown, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles (Eddie) and Ermine (Gusmai) McGee.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sobriety Centers of NH, 35 Court St., Laconia, NH 03206.