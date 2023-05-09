Kantor defeats Mosley in Ward 6 Special Election

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics 0
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Crissy Kantor on May 9, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. –  The successor to Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov has been chosen and it is Crissy Kantor.

In Tuesday’s special election to replace Sharonov, Ward 6 voters selected Kantor as she defeated Maxine Mosley, 725-561

Sharonov resigned in January, after earning election to a full term in November 2021 and winning a special election in May 2021.

“I’m so honored and grateful to start right at this moment as we continue to work together to unite Manchester,” said Kantor. “I’m just going enjoy and be thankful for this moment for all of the people who came out to voice their concerns and do what is right, stand up and be heard.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s special election, we remain proud of the campaign that Maxine Mosley ran. She demonstrated a commitment to the values and priorities of the people of Manchester, and we are grateful for her dedication to public service. The NHDP remains laser focused on advocating for strong public services and responsible governance in our local communities and throughout the state. We want to express our appreciation to the extraordinary efforts of the Manchester City Democrats, the Manchester Young Dems, and the dedicated activists and volunteers of Manchester and beyond. Their hard work will not be forgotten.”

Kantor will serve the remainder of Sharonov’s term, which expires in January 2024.

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts