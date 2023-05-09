Kantor defeats Mosley in Ward 6 Special Election

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The successor to Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov has been chosen and it is Crissy Kantor.

In Tuesday’s special election to replace Sharonov, Ward 6 voters selected Kantor as she defeated Maxine Mosley, 725-561

Sharonov resigned in January, after earning election to a full term in November 2021 and winning a special election in May 2021.

“I’m so honored and grateful to start right at this moment as we continue to work together to unite Manchester,” said Kantor. “I’m just going enjoy and be thankful for this moment for all of the people who came out to voice their concerns and do what is right, stand up and be heard.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s special election, we remain proud of the campaign that Maxine Mosley ran. She demonstrated a commitment to the values and priorities of the people of Manchester, and we are grateful for her dedication to public service. The NHDP remains laser focused on advocating for strong public services and responsible governance in our local communities and throughout the state. We want to express our appreciation to the extraordinary efforts of the Manchester City Democrats, the Manchester Young Dems, and the dedicated activists and volunteers of Manchester and beyond. Their hard work will not be forgotten.”

Kantor will serve the remainder of Sharonov’s term, which expires in January 2024.