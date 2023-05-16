Kantor begins Aldermanic tenure

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After her recent special election victory, Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor began her tenure after being sworn in on Monday morning, with her first official committee hearings on Tuesday.

“It is with great humility and excitement that I step into this role as Ward 6 Alderman,” said Kantor. “I am committed to open dialogue, actively listening to the voices of Ward 6 residents, and working diligently to find innovative solutions to the issues facing our families and small business owners.”