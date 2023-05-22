Kalie Nova Dunn: Loved music, his cat, friends and video games; gone too soon but left a legacy of love

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Kalie Nova Dunn, 14, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after losing his battle with depression.

Nova is survived by his parents, Bryan and Melissa Dunn of Manchester; his brother, Dale Terrell of Manchester; his sister, Elizabeth Terrell of Cranesville, PA; his grandparent, Linda Dunham, and his grandfather Gerald Cole Sr.; two uncles, Robert Cole of Wilton, and Gerald Cole Jr., and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Jada Terrell.

Nova loved his cat Coco, music, and his friends; he loved drawing, electronics, video games and he loved school and his teachers.

He will truly be missed by his family, friends, and teachers.

Nova made a huge impact on everyone he met, and it still holds true today – the outpouring of love and support has been amazing, even from people who did not know him prior to his death.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Durning, Bykowski, and Young, 285 Manchester St., Manchester NH 03103.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs.

