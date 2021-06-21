Kaden Dale Clegg, 12: A fighter from day one, he lived a full life of adventure and fun

MANCHESTER, NH – Kaden Dale Clegg, 12, went home to be with Jesus cuddled in his parents loving arms on June 18, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth in Lebanon. He smiled as he breathed his last breath and stepped into eternity now able to walk, talk, and eat anything he desires. Kaden was born on December 10, 2008, in Manchester. He and his twin brother were adopted at age 2 and were inseparable, always finding comfort in each other. He was a fighter from day one and despite medical predictions, he lived a life full of adventure and fun. He loved going on walks, to baseball and hockey games, and spending time with friends and family. He especially loved going to FaithBridge Church and the worship music there. He was always quick to grab a hand to hold or any food that was in his reach. He was resilient, kind, and the sweetest soul.

He loved going to and exploring the halls of Jewett Street School and Hillside Middle School. He was especially fond of his teachers, therapists, and staff who surrounded him with support and provided for him with great care. Kaden is survived by his parents, Rich and Abbey Clegg, his twin brother, Isaiah, his sisters Morgann, Corabelle and Emilia Jo and brother Teyson.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Wayne and Mary Wickstrum and Ron and Lynn Clegg, great grandmother, Loretta Dugan, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed traveling to visit his extended family and spending time with them. He is also survived by his birth parents, Orlin and Nicole and two sisters Mariah and Yarilin. He was loved exponentially by Sam and Michelle who always took special care of him. He defied many medical expectations thanks to the wonderful care of Dr. Concetta Oteri and Dr. Carolin Kohler-Damron, and the many wonderful physicians, nurses, and staff at CHaD and Elliot.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, NH with an ice cream social to follow. Children are more than welcome to attend. Those who would like to attend virtually can stream the service through the following link:

http://FaithBridgeNH.org/Kaden

Donations can be made in Kaden’s honor to the Foster and Adoptive Resource Exchange (FareNH.org) to provide special experiences to foster and adopted children or to Joni and Friends (JoniAndFriends.org) for families and children with disabilities. To learn more about becoming a loving home for a child in New Hampshire, he would want you to visit http://AdoptNH.orgAdoptNH.org