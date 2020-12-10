Justin Dexter, 40: Enjoyed cooking, golf, playing drums; was loved by his extended family, and will be missed

MANCHESTER, NH – Justin Louis Dexter, 40, passed away on November 30, 2020. Born in Bronxville, NY, on March 8, 1980, he was a son of Donn and Lisa (Guyott) Dexter.

In his younger years, Justin lived in New York before his family moved to Bedford, NH, when he was 8. He was a 1998 graduate of High Mowing School in Wilton, NH. Justin loved to cook and he worked as a chef for many years, most notably as a sous chef at Victory in Portsmouth and as a private chef for the Kennedy family over several holidays.

In his spare time, Justin enjoyed playing the drums and sports, especially golf. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who cherished time spent with his nephews.

Justin is survived by his mother, Lisa Dexter of Plymouth, MA; his brothers, Nevin Dexter and his wife Caitlin of Rochester and Taylor Dexter and his significant other Alicia Boisvert of Bedford; his nephews, Miles, Cole and Brooks Dexter and his niece, Audryna Maldonado; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Services for Justin will be held on Saturday, December 19 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will start at 10 a.m. followed by a gathering until noon. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50 percent. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin’s memory may be made to Waypoint New Hampshire.