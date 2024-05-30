Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges in hush money trial

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Courts, Politics 0
Thursday, May 30, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Courts, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DSC 5646 2 e1705364381199
Donald Trump engages the crowd during a campaign stop at the Doubletree by Hilton on April 27, 2023. Photo/Stacy Harrison

NEW YORK, NY – Former president Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday of falsifying business records by a jury that deliberated for less than 12 hours.

Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of felony crimes, was found guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actress who said the two had sex.

NPR has a graphic detailing the 34 felony charges here.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.

Sources below for full coverage of the verdict:

 

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts