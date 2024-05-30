Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges in hush money trial

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NEW YORK, NY – Former president Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday of falsifying business records by a jury that deliberated for less than 12 hours.

Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of felony crimes, was found guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actress who said the two had sex.

NPR has a graphic detailing the 34 felony charges here.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.

