Juneteenth Celebrations around New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, is a “day of action,” according to President Biden, who signed the June 19 holiday into law yesterday. “We can’t rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation. That to me is the meaning of Juneteenth. That’s what it’s all about.”

Here in New Hampshire, Governor Sununu recently signed a bill declaring Juneteenth the emancipation of Black Americans who had been enslaved, a state holiday. New Hampshire celebrates Juneteenth with festivals and activities throughout the state. Here is a list of local events where you can honor Juneteenth.

RELATED STORY: Understanding Juneteenth: A perspective from an African-born American

Juneteenth Block Party

When: Sat Jun 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: THE HOP KNOT, Manchester

What: Juneteenth Block Party

The Hop Knot hosts a Juneteenth Block Party, with live music from PanNeubean Steel, local artists and the opportunity to participate in a local Black History Scavenger hunt. Comfort food menu provided by Soel Sistas Catering.

Juneteenth Jubilee

When: Sat, Jun 19, 10 p.m.

Where: 61 Canal St, Manchester, NH

What: Juneteenth Jubilee

Juneteenth Celebration/Dance Party. No Covid Restrictions. VIP Available Curated by: Dj Dutch, and Dj Niic

Juneteenth Nashua

When: Sat, Jun 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Nashua Public Library, Nashua

What: Junteenth, Nashua

In-person, socially distanced Juneteenth celebration in Nashua.

Juneteenth Celebration Found Lineage

When: June 17,18 & 19

Where: Black Heritage Trail 2021, Portsmouth

What: Juneteenth Celebration Found Lineage

Celebrating African American Roots & Branches June 17, 18 & 19, 2021 Events include: Workshop, concert, keynote address, & ancestor Reverence Drumming & dance.

A Joyful Juneteenth Celebration with N’Kenge

When: Fri, Jun 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Music Hall, Portsmouth, NH

What: A Joyful Juneteenth Celebration with N’Kenge

A socially distanced live show, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Trail of NH with international award-winning singer and performer, who originated the role Mary Wells in the hit show Motown, N’Kenge.

Exeter Arts and Music Fest – Juneteenth Edition

When: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Swasey Parkway, Exeter

What: Exeter Arts and Music Fest – Juneteenth edition

Additional Resource:

Manchester’s Juneteenth official website