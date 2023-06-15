Juneteenth 2023 events in and around Manchester

As the recognition for community and culture grows, this year, more than half of the United States will honor Juneteenth as an official holiday. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Jubilee Day, heralds the end of slavery. Celebrations will take place across the country including New Hampshire. The Black Heritage Trail, of Portsmouth, kicked off its Juneteenth celebrations on June 10th with African Roots: Herbal Medicine, Inoculation & The Shaker Connection, a bus tour of Canterbury Shaker Village

From panel discussions to art exhibits to performances including, Akwaba ensemble, as well as a reggae festival at Strawberry Banke, Chanting Down Babylon: Redemption Songs of the Diaspora, headlining Lady G, Glen Washington, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Sutherland, Onyx Brown and reggae artist of Electric Slide fame Marcia Griffiths, the Black Heritage Trail events and activities are certain to educate and entertain.

Learn more about the multiple celebrations where you can honor Juneteenth

sponsored by Black Heritage Trail here as well as local events below.

Open Mic

Let the Good Times Roll! is celebrating Juneteenth with a virtual open mic event. Artists will perform on ZOOM with the winner receiving $50 via cash app. Let the Good Times Roll! are currently accepting vendors. Ticket pricing is $5-$10.00

WHAT: Open Mic Artist Competition

WHERE: Virtual

WHEN: June 19

TIME: 8 PM – 11 PM

MORE: Open Mic Artist Competition

Emerald Anderson-Ford for Alderman-at-Large

With over 10 years of service in Manchester, Emerald Anderson-Ford is kicking off her campaign for Manchester Alderman-at-Large, “…ensuring we have a local government that serves all people.” Join Anderson-Ford at Glow Hair Braiding for her official launch.

WHAT: Emerald Anderson-Ford for Alderman-at-Large

WHERE: Glow Hair Braiding 389 Chestnut Street Manchester, NH 03101

WHEN: June 19

TIME: 4 PM – 6 PM

MORE: Emerald Anderson-Ford for Alderman-at-Large

The Hop Knot annual Juneteenth Block Party

1pm – 5pm at the Plaza in front of Hop Knot. There will be a few vendors and local Black/BIPOC-focused organizations tabling at the event. Music from JohnLu and The Band from 2-4 .p.m. and some speakers between 1 and 2 p.m.

WHAT: The Hop Knot annual Juneteenth Block Party

WHERE: The Hop Knot, 1000 Elm St, Manchester

WHEN: June 25

TIME: 1PM

MORE: The Hop Knot annual Juneteenth Block Party

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration

Honoring the past and current state of racism as well as highlighting achievements, NHPR’s Classical NH commemorates Juneteenth with music featuring Black artists.

WHAT: Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration

WHERE: NHPR

WHEN: June 19

TIME: 5 PM

MORE: Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration

If, for one reason or another, you aren’t able to participate in in-person events, there are plenty of virtual celebrations you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Find a list of them here.