June18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 positive results with 3 in Manchester; 1 death reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, June 18, 2021, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 18 people who tested positive by PCR test and 7 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 265 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (4), Carroll (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (3), and in the city of Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 19 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,254 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,254 Recovered 97,622 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,367 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 265 Current Hospitalizations 19

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.