June sees increase in Manchester’s suspected opioid overdoses

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Police & Fire 0
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

 

Yearly and 2022 projected suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua from AMR as of June 2022

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Rescue, the ambulance service for New Hampshire’s two largest cities, reported an increase in suspected opioid overdoses between June 2022 and May 2022.

In the group’s monthly report, 59 suspected opioid overdoses were reported, six more than in June. In that total, 37 percent of the suspected overdoses came from people reporting Manchester as a residence and 41 percent came from people without any fixed address. A total of 32 percent of the suspected overdoses were recorded in a residence, followed by 27 percent in a public building or area and 20 percent in a roadway or vehicle.

The report indicated that 332 suspected overdoses have occurred in Manchester between January 1 and June 30. Current projections put the expected number of suspected overdoses by the end of the year in Manchester at 675, over 400 more than in Nashua and just over 100 more than the Manchester total from 2021.

A total of five suspected opioid overdose deaths were also reported, but that data is subject to confirmation by the Office of the Chief New Hampshire Medical Examiner.

The NH Doorway program can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts