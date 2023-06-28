June grand jury indicts Londonderry teen, Derry woman on negligent homicide charges

MANCHESTER, NH – A Londonderry teen, who had his license for less than a month when he crashed his car causing the death of his passenger, is facing a negligent homicide charge.
The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury indicted Connor Hill, now 20, of 17A Rockingham Road, on that felony charge and also on two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon.
According to the indictments, on June 6, 2022, Hill, then 18 and who had his license for less than a month, negligently caused the death of K.Z., who was under the age of 18. He is accused of crashing the car he had been driving in an unsafe manner, “moving between lanes and traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph with K.Z. a passenger and without a properly adjusted and fastened seat or safety belt.”
At the time of the crash, state police said troopers responded to a crash just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Manchester. Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when it collided with a Volkswagen driven by Xavier Doyle, 25, of Fremont.
Both Hill and his passenger were ejected from the car. The girl died at the scene and Hill was seriously injured and taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment.
Doyle was not injured, police said.
Ailadi Abreu, 36, of 15B Sunnyside Drive, Derry, was indicted on charges of negligent homicide and reckless manslaughter in the death of Michael Shattuck, her ex-fiance, who died when she allegedly crashed her car head-on into another vehicle.
Abreu was indicted on two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon.
Reckless manslaughter carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and a 7-year loss of license; reckless conduct carries a 3 ½ to 7-year prison sentence on conviction, while negligent homicide has a 3 to 7-year sentence on conviction.
The collision happened on March 23, 2023, during rush hour at the intersection of the off-ramp of Interstate 293 North and Granite Street. Abreu is accused of driving at 80 mph into the intersection and colliding head-on with another car which, in turn, struck a third car.
Shattuck, 32, of Manchester, her passenger, died at the scene. Abreu was extricated from her car and taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, of 526 Notre Dame Ave., who was shot by Manchester police Sgt. Derek Feather after Thuwayni allegedly pulled a BB gun on him, was indicted on two counts of reckless conduct and a charge of criminal threatening.
Al Thuwayni was shot in the abdomen and the left upper arm.
His arrest came after police said he was ticketed at 11:07 p.m. on March 26, 2023, for driving recklessly around the city, in a 2004 black Nissan 350Z convertible, reaching speeds of 60 mph. The car’s New Hampshire license plate was LAMAFIA.
According to court documents, he later stopped at the police station and argued about the ticket. After he left, police began receiving 911 calls at 11:30 p.m. about a car, with LAMAFIA on its plates, doing burnouts near Elm and Valley streets.
Police caught up to him on South Willow Street, near UHAUL, but police said Al Thuwayni revved the engine and increase his speed up to 90 mph as he sped through red lights.
Ultimately, police cancelled the pursuit because of the high speeds reached on Pine Street, near Auburn Street.
Shortly after, Feather located the car near the JFK Memorial Coliseum, 303 Beech St. Then he reported shots fired.
“Why didn’t he shoot me in the head?” Al Thuwayni asked ambulance attendants according to court records. “I raised the BB gun because I knew he was gonna shoot me.”
Former attorney David C. Dunn, age 63, of 33 Mill Pond Road, Durham (formerly of Manchester), was indicted on four counts each of theft by misapplication of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Dunn practiced law in Manchester but was disbarred in 2022.
The theft by misapplication indictments allege that between March 3, 2016, and June 9, 2021, Dunn obtained funds in an aggregate amount of more than $1,500, from two revocable trusts, the William and Barbara Tassie Revocable Trust and the Roger J. Martel Revocable Trust which he served as trustee, and one estate, the estate of Alphonse H. Pitcher, for which he served as executor. Dunn had a legal obligation to make a specified payment to trust and estate beneficiaries, and he recklessly failed to make the specified payments and instead dealt with the property as his own, according to the indictments.
Additionally, the theft by unauthorized taking indictments allege that between March 3, 2016, and June 9, 2021, Dunn obtained or exercised unauthorized control over funds from two trust accounts and one estate account in an aggregate amount of more than $1,500, with a purpose to deprive the owners thereof.
If convicted, Dunn faces up to 7½-15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine on each charge.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and those individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Others indicted include:
- Zachary Albert, 41, of 96 Church St., Laconia, leaving the scene of an accident, personal injury resulting. On Dec. 29, 2022, in Manchester, Albert is accused of being involved in an accident that resulted in injury and leaving the scene without providing his correct name.
- Levi Alvarez, 23, of 507 Clay St., A1, second-degree assault, deadly weapon. On Feb. 23, 2023, Alvarez is accused of hitting H.D. in the head with a pan.
- Dana Anderson, 46, of 121 Trenton St., Melrose, MA, criminal threatening with a firearm. On Feb. 20, 2023 in Amherst, Anderson is accused of pointing a gun at R.K.
- Crystal Arias Meija, 43, of 108 Putnam St., #1, identity fraud and theft by deception. On May 1, 2021, Meija is accused of posing as D.V. and opening an account at Rent-A-Center with the intent to defraud the company and get money. The theft charge alleges she obtained control over Rent-A-Center property valued at more than $1,500.
- Malik Brainard, 25, of 3761 Cape Landing Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC, criminal threatening. On April 13, 2023, Brainard is accused of threatening S.H., a Manchester Police Department employee, in a phone call when he said: “DO I GOT TO COME UP THERE AND SHOOT SOMEBODY TO GET IT BACK?”
- Matthew Brennan, 25, of 7 Brussels Drive, Nashua, two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On April 13, 2023 in Bedford, Brennan is accused of threatening M.S., a former intimate partner, when he held a firearm towards her and said, “If you want to act crazy, we can act crazy.” He also is accused of threatening to murder her and her family.
- Tevin Brittenum, 20, of 29 Bremer St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon, domestic violence-related. On Feb. 19, 2023, Brittenum is accused of placing M.D., an intimate partner, in danger of serious bodily injury when he attempted to run M.D. off the road, brake-checked, rear-ended her and otherwise drove in a reckless manner.
- Jonathan Bush, 36, of 470 Silver St., armed career criminal and three counts of sale of a controlled drug. On March 23, 2023, Bush is accused of being in possession of a Taurus model TX22 pistol, having been convicted of three or more felonies under controlled drug laws. He also is accused of being in possession, with the intent to sell, more than five grams of heroin/fentanyl, more than an ounce of methamphetamine, and more than a half ounce of cocaine.
- Michael Bussiere, 20, of 1A County Road, Dunbarton, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, 2022 in Manchester, Bussiere is accused of pointing a handgun at J.B.
- Devyn T. Canney, 21, of 54 Cody St., second-degree assault, victim under 13 years old. On Nov. 2, 2022, Canney is accused of causing bruising to his son’s head and face.
- Desmel Cooper, 40, of 106 Notre Dame Ave., #1, first-degree assault, deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On Feb. 12, 2023, Cooper is accused of stabbing K.L. in the torso with a knife.
- Ivy Firman, 25, of 26 Wellington Terrace, criminal threatening, simple assault and criminal mischief. On May 13, 2023, Firman is accused of chasing DT, her boyfriend, out of their apartment and through a parking lot with a knife while screaming about infidelity and DT cheating on her. She also is accused of backhanding him on his face and breaking a window in a door with a rock in an attempt to gain access to his apartment.
- Nigel Flores, 29, of 250 Goffstown Road, attempted murder. On Feb. 6, 2023, with a purpose to cause the death of AR, an intimate partner, he went to her residence with a firearm causing AR to fear for her life.
- Lamond C. Foster, 30, of 199 Manchester St., three counts of assault by prisoner. On March 18, 2023, when an inmate at the Valley Street jail, Foster is accused of using his head to strike a correctional officer. The next day, he allegedly spat on two other correctional officers.
- Deandre Fultz, 20, of 712 Beech St., robbery and theft by unauthorized taking. On March 29, Fultz is accused of robbing J.M.T., 51, at gunpoint and telling J.M.T. to “Give me everything you have.” He allegedly stole J.M.T.’s wallet and entered his car and took his Glock 9 mm pistol from the glovebox.
- Antonio Grullon, 41, of 314 Belmont St., two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell — fentanyl in excess of one gram and cocaine — after being convicted of a prior drug offense. He allegedly possessed the drugs on March 24, 2023 in Bedford. If convicted of the fentanyl offense, Grullon faces 20 to 40 years in prison.
- Riley Harris, 28, of 77 Orchard Ave., delivery of contraband, two counts of possession of fentanyl, and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. Between April 13 and 15, 2023, Harris is accused of possessing a plastic bag containing fentanyl while an inmate at the Valley Street jail and without the superintendent’s knowledge. The possession indictments allege Harris possessed fentanyl on April 9, 2023 and again on April 13, 2023. The falsifying physical evidence accuses him on April 9, 2023 of trying to destroy a plastic bag containing drugs while he was being transported after his arrest and the second count alleges that on April 13, 2023, he swallowed a small plastic bag containing drugs.
- Eric Howes, 53, of 178 Beech St., #1, four counts of felonious sexual assault and 10 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, six of them alleging a pattern of sexual abuse. The charges date back 18 years, from Jan. 1, 2005 to December 2009, and involve a child who was under the age of 13.
- Dylan Hughes, 22, of 42 School St., #6, reckless conduct, felonious use of a firearm, changing markings on a firearm, and possession of a controlled drug, cocaine. On April 19, 2023, Hughes is accused of placing residents of the Turner and Blaine streets area in danger of serious bodily injury after shooting a pistol on which he had altered the manufacturer’s serial number.
- Joshua Hurd, 39, of 781 Somerville St., felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, felonious use of a firearm and armed career criminal. On March 28, 2023, Hurd is accused of possessing a Glock-style 9 mm handgun while possessing a controlled drug with the intent to sell it and having been convicted of three or more felonies.
- Robert Jache, 42, of 282 Central St., manufacture of child sexual abuse images. On Nov. 29, 2022, Jache is accused of directing a 13-year-old child to masturbate while he recorded a video of the act on Snapchat. The charge is a special felony which, on conviction, carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.
- Tommie Johnson, 20, of 170 Conant St., two counts of first-degree assault. On March 7, 2023, Johnson is accused of causing serious bodily injury to a two-month-old when he shook the infant, fracturing the baby’s skull and causing retinal hemorrhaging.
- Randy Kime, 46, of 54 Winterhill Road, Goffstown, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On March 26, 2023 in Manchester, Kime is accused of driving a vehicle in the opposing lane of travel on Goffstown Road, colliding with a vehicle operated by B.P.
- Codarrel Kirk, 21, of 603 Harvard St., two counts of domestic violence, four counts of reckless conduct and one charge of criminal mischief. On March 27, 2023, Kirk is accused of firing four shots at a vehicle belonging to L.F., the mother of his child who was in close proximity, placing L.F. in fear of imminent bodily injury.
- David Laing, 50, of 265 Central St., #5, four counts of burglary, three charges of criminal mischief and one count of theft by unauthorized taking. Laing is accused of burglarizing Dunkin’ Donuts, 216 Elm St., on Feb. 26, 2023, and stealing more than $5,000; the March 7, 2023 burglary of Don Quijote, 363 Union St., in which he caused more than $1,501 in damage when he smashed a window to enter; burglarizing Aroma Joe’s on March 15, 2023, and taking $118; and burglarizing Dunkin’ Donuts, 500 Valley St., on March 10, 2023, and causing more than $1,501 damage when he pried open the drive thru window.
- Emmanuel Lopez-Ortiz, 35, of 659 Cilley Road, DUI, aggravated collision with serious bodily injury. Lopez-Ortiz is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor on March 3, 2023 when he caused a collision at 104 Weston Road, seriously injuring S.C.
- Cassandra Martin-Jones, 27, of 251 Thornton St., criminal mischief; two counts of reckless conduct, domestic violence, and criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On April 15, 2023, Martin-Jones is accused of driving her car three times into an unoccupied vehicle owned by TR. That same day, while she was driving her car, she is accused of placing TR in danger when she cut him off while he was turning north onto Alsace St. and cutting him off again on Amory Street. The criminal threatening charge alleges she screamed at him that she was “going to light his car on fire.”
- Lenon Munoz-Benitez, 33, of 77 Whittemore Road, Londonderry, assault by prisoner. On April 13, 2023, while an inmate in the Valley Street jail, Munoz-Benitez is accused of punching a correctional officer in the face.
- Geraldy Ortiz Class, 23, of 104 Dunbarton Road, #4, domestic violence; domestic violence, simple assault; two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon; second-degree assault. On Dec. 11, 2022, Class is accused of threatening his ex-wife with a box cutter and preventing her from leaving the apartment. He also allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the table and also grabbed her by the hair and put the box cutter to her throat.
- Timothy Joseph Pelletier, 38, o 36 Cheney Place, Apt. #1, hindering apprehension. On Dec. 24, 2021 in Weare, Pelletier is accused of hindering the apprehension of Elijah Pelletier for an offense of aggravated felonious sexual assault when he provided false names and dates of birth to Weare police, preventing the officer from apprehending Elijah Pelletier.
- Thomas M. Pillsbury, 33, of 389 Front St., receiving stolen property, theft by unauthorized taking and possession of methamphetamine. On March 9, 2023, Pillsbury is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2019 Jeep Cherokee, the property of Avis Rentals.
- Jason Plumer, 40, of 609 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough, armed robbery, armed career criminal and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On March 19, 2023 in Manchester, Plumer is accused of committing a theft at Market Basket, while armed with a Glock model 43X 9 mm pistol, and using physical force in a struggle with K.B.
- Samantha Pollock, 28, of 672 Grove St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Jan, 21, 223, Pollock is accused of stealing $1,100 from Brother’s Express, 217 Union St.
- Tyler Reno, 25, of 69 Karatzas Ave., theft by unauthorized taking. On Feb. 11, 2023, Reno is accused of using K.M.’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip cell phone to make a call and then walked off with it.
- Dylan Reynolds, 37, of 322 Central St., first-degree assault, three counts aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, domestic violence and criminal restraint. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 20, 2023, Reynolds is accused of confining R.P., an intimate partner, in an apartment for several days during which he assaulted and threatened her, preventing her from leaving. He allegedly coerced her into sex after threatening to retaliate against her, threatened to kill her and her mother, making her fear for their lives if she did not submit. On Feb. 9, 2023, Reynolds is accused of stabbing her in the hand with a pair of scissors. He also allegedly raped her by getting her to submit to sex after threatening to use physical violence. R.P. believed he had the ability to carry out that threat when he threatened to smash her skull in with a baseball bat after stabbing her, according to the indictments. On Feb. 10, 2023, he is accused of confining her in an apartment and sexually assaulting her.
- Zuleika Rohena, 45, of371 Manchester St., robbery. On March 19, 2023, Rohena is accused of making several stabbing motions with a silver survival knife at N.L. while demanding N.L. give her $120 in cash.
- Gabriel A. Sawich, 29, of 6 Norway Hill Road, Hancock, reckless conduct. On Feb. 9, 2023, in Peterborough, Sawich is accused of struggling with a law enforcement officer over physical control over a firearm.
- Wayne Saykaly II, 41, of 93 Youville St., identity fraud. On March 28, 2023 in Bedford, Saykaly is accused of using the Social Security numbers of E.C. and A.C. to apply for a $4,000 loan from Transform Credit.
- Donald Solomon, 76, of 405 West Main St., distribution of child sexual abuse images (CSAI) and possession of CSAI. On Sept. 26, 2021, Solomon is accused of possessing and distributing an image of a pre-pubescent girl laying down with her skirt lifted up to her neck. Her arms are over her head and an erect adult penis is inserted in her vagina.
- Demetrius Taylor, 29, of 49 Burgess Drive, Litchfield, criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct. On June 23, 2021 in Manchester, Taylor is accused of pointing a gun at J.P. On Oct. 11, 2022, Taylor allegedly operated a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed while fleeing from police on Norther Church and Orange streets in downtown Manchester, conduct which may have placed pedestrians in danger of serious bodily injury.
- Essie Tejada, 32, of 352 Lake Ave., first-degree assault and criminal threatening. On June 9, 2023, Tejada is accused of threatening her husband with a knife, saying, “I’m going to kill you if you touch me again” and stabbing him in the arm.
- Caitlin Vittum, 34, of 17 Firehouse Road, Walpole, two counts of theft by deception. Vittum is accused of gaining control of a total of $67,800 with the purpose to deprive two owners G.R. ($24,600) and K.H. (43,200), by creating false impressions she intended to fulfill contracts for them. Christopher Vittum, 37, of 137 Monument Road, Dublin, two counts of theft by deception, for the same incidents, individuals and contracts.
- Justin Whorf, 26, of 386 Cilley Road, Apt. 2, falsifying physical evidence and second-degree assault. On March 10, 2023, Whorf is accused of calling his girlfriend, F.K., and asking her to take a firearm and then giving it to her with the purpose to impair its availability in a police investigation. On Nov. 13, 2022, he allegedly threw a butcher block at F.M. striking her in the head, injuring her.