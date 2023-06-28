June grand jury indicts Londonderry teen, Derry woman on negligent homicide charges

MANCHESTER, NH – A Londonderry teen, who had his license for less than a month when he crashed his car causing the death of his passenger, is facing a negligent homicide charge.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury indicted Connor Hill, now 20, of 17A Rockingham Road, on that felony charge and also on two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon.

According to the indictments, on June 6, 2022, Hill, then 18 and who had his license for less than a month, negligently caused the death of K.Z., who was under the age of 18. He is accused of crashing the car he had been driving in an unsafe manner, “moving between lanes and traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph with K.Z. a passenger and without a properly adjusted and fastened seat or safety belt.”

At the time of the crash, state police said troopers responded to a crash just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Manchester. Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when it collided with a Volkswagen driven by Xavier Doyle, 25, of Fremont.

Both Hill and his passenger were ejected from the car. The girl died at the scene and Hill was seriously injured and taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Doyle was not injured, police said.

Ailadi Abreu, 36, of 15B Sunnyside Drive, Derry, was indicted on charges of negligent homicide and reckless manslaughter in the death of Michael Shattuck, her ex-fiance, who died when she allegedly crashed her car head-on into another vehicle.

Abreu was indicted on two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon.

Reckless manslaughter carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and a 7-year loss of license; reckless conduct carries a 3 ½ to 7-year prison sentence on conviction, while negligent homicide has a 3 to 7-year sentence on conviction.

The collision happened on March 23, 2023, during rush hour at the intersection of the off-ramp of Interstate 293 North and Granite Street. Abreu is accused of driving at 80 mph into the intersection and colliding head-on with another car which, in turn, struck a third car.

Shattuck, 32, of Manchester, her passenger, died at the scene. Abreu was extricated from her car and taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, of 526 Notre Dame Ave., who was shot by Manchester police Sgt. Derek Feather after Thuwayni allegedly pulled a BB gun on him, was indicted on two counts of reckless conduct and a charge of criminal threatening.

Al Thuwayni was shot in the abdomen and the left upper arm.

His arrest came after police said he was ticketed at 11:07 p.m. on March 26, 2023, for driving recklessly around the city, in a 2004 black Nissan 350Z convertible, reaching speeds of 60 mph. The car’s New Hampshire license plate was LAMAFIA.

According to court documents, he later stopped at the police station and argued about the ticket. After he left, police began receiving 911 calls at 11:30 p.m. about a car, with LAMAFIA on its plates, doing burnouts near Elm and Valley streets.

Police caught up to him on South Willow Street, near UHAUL, but police said Al Thuwayni revved the engine and increase his speed up to 90 mph as he sped through red lights.

Ultimately, police cancelled the pursuit because of the high speeds reached on Pine Street, near Auburn Street.

Shortly after, Feather located the car near the JFK Memorial Coliseum, 303 Beech St. Then he reported shots fired.

“Why didn’t he shoot me in the head?” Al Thuwayni asked ambulance attendants according to court records. “I raised the BB gun because I knew he was gonna shoot me.”

Former attorney David C. Dunn, age 63, of 33 Mill Pond Road, Durham (formerly of Manchester), was indicted on four counts each of theft by misapplication of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Dunn practiced law in Manchester but was disbarred in 2022.

The theft by misapplication indictments allege that between March 3, 2016, and June 9, 2021, Dunn obtained funds in an aggregate amount of more than $1,500, from two revocable trusts, the William and Barbara Tassie Revocable Trust and the Roger J. Martel Revocable Trust which he served as trustee, and one estate, the estate of Alphonse H. Pitcher, for which he served as executor. Dunn had a legal obligation to make a specified payment to trust and estate beneficiaries, and he recklessly failed to make the specified payments and instead dealt with the property as his own, according to the indictments.

Additionally, the theft by unauthorized taking indictments allege that between March 3, 2016, and June 9, 2021, Dunn obtained or exercised unauthorized control over funds from two trust accounts and one estate account in an aggregate amount of more than $1,500, with a purpose to deprive the owners thereof.

If convicted, Dunn faces up to 7½-15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine on each charge.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and those individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Others indicted include: