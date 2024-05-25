June 9: Ted Herbert Music School’s Jazz Showcase

MANCHESTER, NH – The Ted Herbert Music School will host its Jazz Showcase on Sunday, June 9 the Ted Herbert and Majestic Studio Theatre located in Manchester. This afternoon of Jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors will feature the inaugural performance of the Ted Herbert Community Big Band.

Over the last several months student musicians ages 13 – 19 have been rehearsing in an ensemble setting with mentoring by professional working musicians under the direction of musician, Thomas Salyers.

Professional Musicians include: Matt Bruneau – Trombone, Andrew Emanuel – Saxophone, Nicholas Gendron – Bass, Thomas Salyers – Trumpet, and Jeff Samataro – Drums.

Student performers include:

Jillian Dunlap and Naomi Akirav – Alto Saxophone

William Perkins – Tenor Saxophone

Sofia Stefano – Baritone Saxophone

Alex Czajka and Myrick Oxnard – Trombone

Travis Dinh, Daniel Sarch and Noah Steffen – Trumpet

Nick Spencer – Guitar

Jack Lianos – Upright Bass

Jack Janelle and Nicholas Valiton – Piano

Genaro Termini, Sebastian Keen and George Welsh – Drums.

Join us for the Jazz Showcase on Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. Performance will be held at The Ted Herbert / Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page Street Manchester, NH 03109.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.

The Ted Herbert Music School is operated by The Majestic Theatre a non-profit arts organization. For more information about private lessons, instrument rentals and other opportunities please visit www.tedherbert.com or contact the lesson office at 603-669-7469.