June 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 28 positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
NH Department of Health and Human Services

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, DHHS announced 28 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 22 people who tested positive by PCR test and 6 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 322 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Sullivan (2), Belknap (1), Coos (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 28 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,944 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-1998,944
Recovered97,265 (98%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,357 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases322
Current Hospitalizations28

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population GroupEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%770,43856.7%100.0%603,07344.4%
Sex
Female685,91850.4%52.8%407,03759.3%53.4%322,21447.0%
Male673,79349.6%46.0%354,44452.6%45.4%274,03740.7%
Unknownn/an/a1.2%8,957n/a1.1%6,822n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15222,96516.4%2.5%19,4278.7%0.7%4,2231.9%
16 – 29243,37417.9%15.3%118,01948.5%13.9%84,11134.6%
30 – 39166,81112.3%12.4%95,55857.3%11.9%71,98543.2%
40 – 49161,33311.9%13.0%99,81861.9%13.3%80,40049.8%
50 – 64311,36422.9%29.1%224,49472.1%30.5%184,06559.1%
65 – 74152,66911.2%17.6%135,64388.8%19.0%114,47675.0%
75+101,1957.4%10.1%77,47976.6%10.6%63,81363.1%

 Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/EthnicityEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
White21,220,43789.8%83.5%643,41352.7%84.8%511,34441.9%
Hispanic/Latino154,5894.0%2.9%22,27140.8%2.5%15,12527.7%
Black or African American220,0541.5%1.0%7,82739.0%0.9%5,38426.8%
Asian239,7972.9%3.6%27,41368.9%3.1%18,95947.6%
Other324,8341.8%1.3%9,76939.3%1.0%6,12224.7%
Unknown / Not Reportedn/an/a7.8%59,745n/a7.7%46,139n/a
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%770,43856.7%100.0%603,07344.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,386), through May 30th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination SitesDoses

Available for Site to Order1

Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals223,900162,099166,60793585,22680,446
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*54,01551,67548,910026,52622,384
State-managed fixed sites828,628816,697802,9056,896413,485382,524
Regional public health network mobile sites179,539133,930125,7286,44464,35054,934
Retail Pharmacy**397,210418,008215,94213,655127,10175,186
Outpatient Healthcare Locations25,10512,39513,4781,1318,9513,396
Supersites39,62038,52438,38722,4499,6346,304
Other34,06516,82015,43656510,2144,657
Total1,782,0821,650,1481,427,39352,075745,487629,831

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital1,4821,40994698617
Androscoggin Valley Hospital9,2179,546894,9254,532
Catholic Medical Center4,6134,8251302,4022,293
Cheshire Medical Center2,7652,63301,3211,312
Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital24,04423,4893711,35612,096
Cottage Hospital4024353224208
Elliot Hospital5,5355,86652,9772,884
Encompass Health2552740146128
Exeter Hospital3,8754,27942,1542,121
Frisbie Memorial Hospital1,3951,4360738698
Hampstead Hospital7,5558,64604,4074,239
Huggins Hospital12,45912,25156,5075,739
Littleton Regional Hospital14,02516,285168,4137,856
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital22,96323,08316912,14810,766
Memorial Hospital16,50118,009389,0918,880
Monadnock Community Hospital1,0851,0243528493
New London Hospital1,0451,00626502478
New Hampshire Hospital9901,06415547502
Northeast Rehab Hospital1,4721,3730708665
Parkland Medical Center1,1701,16910584575
Portsmouth Regional Hospital3,2113,439821,7381,619
Southern NH Medical Center3,3773,48601,8401,646
Speare Memorial Hospital6017210372349
St. Joseph Hospital3,6253,3601221,6761,562
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital5,2193,802661,9641,772
Valley Regional Hospital55267810399269
Weeks Medical Center7,2047,30763,9503,351
Wentworth Douglass Hospital5,4625,71252,9112,796
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area113,681138,6222,27075,91560,437
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)2,4601,52101,182339
State of NH- Central NH30,81225,982014,16511,817
State of NH- Greater Monadnock73,14872,38026837,17234,940
State of NH- Greater Nashua104,95598,78367249,89148,220
State of NH- Greater Sullivan32,38827,402014,57412,828
State of NH- Manchester101,85893,008046,15946,849
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)1,5807480595153
State of NH- Seacoast96,28791,5162,18843,99245,336
State of NH- South Central113,671110,2771,49754,85753,923
State of NH- Strafford County77,20573,894039,31234,582
State of NH- Upper Valley30,28132,785016,44116,344
State of NH- Winnipesaukee38,37135,987119,23016,756
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN8,7277,9182,5632,9692,386
Carroll County RPHN3,7554,2882992,2081,781
Central NH RPHN8,4048,04304,3053,738
Greater Manchester RPHN18,36515,3035188,0626,723
Greater Nashua RPHN16,57417,7101,0088,7947,908
Greater Sullivan County RPHN2,8762,039521,190797
North Country RPHN5,1554,6691122,5292,028
Seacoast RPHN11,70911,670266,2345,410
South Central RPHN8,4878,074364,4753,563
Strafford County RPHN33,77330,40156815,81814,015
Upper Valley RPHN11,18610,3631,1385,0114,214
Winnipesaukee RPHN4,9195,2501242,7552,371
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 811,48011,42911,42900
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 289,2109,56009,51248
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-1111,28010,89810,89800
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 246,4146,37201186,254
Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 2114012812242

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 30th, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.