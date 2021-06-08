June 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 28 positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, DHHS announced 28 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 22 people who tested positive by PCR test and 6 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 322 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Sullivan (2), Belknap (1), Coos (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 28 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,944 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,944 Recovered 97,265 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,357 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 322 Current Hospitalizations 28

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 770,438 56.7% 100.0% 603,073 44.4% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 52.8% 407,037 59.3% 53.4% 322,214 47.0% Male 673,793 49.6% 46.0% 354,444 52.6% 45.4% 274,037 40.7% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 8,957 n/a 1.1% 6,822 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 2.5% 19,427 8.7% 0.7% 4,223 1.9% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 15.3% 118,019 48.5% 13.9% 84,111 34.6% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.4% 95,558 57.3% 11.9% 71,985 43.2% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.0% 99,818 61.9% 13.3% 80,400 49.8% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 29.1% 224,494 72.1% 30.5% 184,065 59.1% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 17.6% 135,643 88.8% 19.0% 114,476 75.0% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.1% 77,479 76.6% 10.6% 63,813 63.1%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 83.5% 643,413 52.7% 84.8% 511,344 41.9% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.9% 22,271 40.8% 2.5% 15,125 27.7% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 1.0% 7,827 39.0% 0.9% 5,384 26.8% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.6% 27,413 68.9% 3.1% 18,959 47.6% Other3 24,834 1.8% 1.3% 9,769 39.3% 1.0% 6,122 24.7% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.8% 59,745 n/a 7.7% 46,139 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 770,438 56.7% 100.0% 603,073 44.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,386), through May 30th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 223,900 162,099 166,607 935 85,226 80,446 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,910 0 26,526 22,384 State-managed fixed sites 828,628 816,697 802,905 6,896 413,485 382,524 Regional public health network mobile sites 179,539 133,930 125,728 6,444 64,350 54,934 Retail Pharmacy** 397,210 418,008 215,942 13,655 127,101 75,186 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 25,105 12,395 13,478 1,131 8,951 3,396 Supersites 39,620 38,524 38,387 22,449 9,634 6,304 Other 34,065 16,820 15,436 565 10,214 4,657 Total 1,782,082 1,650,148 1,427,393 52,075 745,487 629,831

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,482 1,409 94 698 617 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 9,217 9,546 89 4,925 4,532 Catholic Medical Center 4,613 4,825 130 2,402 2,293 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital 24,044 23,489 37 11,356 12,096 Cottage Hospital 402 435 3 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,535 5,866 5 2,977 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,875 4,279 4 2,154 2,121 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,555 8,646 0 4,407 4,239 Huggins Hospital 12,459 12,251 5 6,507 5,739 Littleton Regional Hospital 14,025 16,285 16 8,413 7,856 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 22,963 23,083 169 12,148 10,766 Memorial Hospital 16,501 18,009 38 9,091 8,880 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,024 3 528 493 New London Hospital 1,045 1,006 26 502 478 New Hampshire Hospital 990 1,064 15 547 502 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,472 1,373 0 708 665 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,169 10 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,211 3,439 82 1,738 1,619 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,486 0 1,840 1,646 Speare Memorial Hospital 601 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,625 3,360 122 1,676 1,562 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 5,219 3,802 66 1,964 1,772 Valley Regional Hospital 552 678 10 399 269 Weeks Medical Center 7,204 7,307 6 3,950 3,351 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,462 5,712 5 2,911 2,796 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 113,681 138,622 2,270 75,915 60,437 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 30,812 25,982 0 14,165 11,817 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 73,148 72,380 268 37,172 34,940 State of NH- Greater Nashua 104,955 98,783 672 49,891 48,220 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 32,388 27,402 0 14,574 12,828 State of NH- Manchester 101,858 93,008 0 46,159 46,849 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 96,287 91,516 2,188 43,992 45,336 State of NH- South Central 113,671 110,277 1,497 54,857 53,923 State of NH- Strafford County 77,205 73,894 0 39,312 34,582 State of NH- Upper Valley 30,281 32,785 0 16,441 16,344 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 38,371 35,987 1 19,230 16,756 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 8,727 7,918 2,563 2,969 2,386 Carroll County RPHN 3,755 4,288 299 2,208 1,781 Central NH RPHN 8,404 8,043 0 4,305 3,738 Greater Manchester RPHN 18,365 15,303 518 8,062 6,723 Greater Nashua RPHN 16,574 17,710 1,008 8,794 7,908 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,876 2,039 52 1,190 797 North Country RPHN 5,155 4,669 112 2,529 2,028 Seacoast RPHN 11,709 11,670 26 6,234 5,410 South Central RPHN 8,487 8,074 36 4,475 3,563 Strafford County RPHN 33,773 30,401 568 15,818 14,015 Upper Valley RPHN 11,186 10,363 1,138 5,011 4,214 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,919 5,250 124 2,755 2,371 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,898 10,898 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,372 0 118 6,254 Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 21 140 128 122 4 2

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 30th, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.