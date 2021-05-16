June 8: Founders Academy admissions info night with in-person tours

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy admissions department is offering an in-person Admissions Night Tuesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. at The Founders Academy, 5 Perimeter Road in Manchester.

The information portion of the evening will be held outdoors. After the info session, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the inside of the school on self-guided tours.

The Founders Academy is still accepting applications on a space-available basis for all grades for the 2021-2022 academic year. Apply today! Visit www.thefoundersacademy.org

Please note social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will still be followed at this event.

About the Founders Academy

The Founders Academy Public Charter School launched in 2014 and is focused on a classical education including studies in history, leadership, ethics, debate, business and finance, classical literature as well as the standard high school curriculum of math, science, languages, and the arts. Students study the thinking and values of the American Founders and other great philosophers of liberty. This historical foundation in principles and values will form young people with the knowledge, character, and vision to become 21st Century leaders.