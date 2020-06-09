June 8 DHHS COVID-19 update: 37 new positive cases with 11 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 8, 2020, DHHS announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,079 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 70% being female and 30 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Rockingham (6), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Cheshire (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (2).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 492 (10%) of 5,079 cases. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has no additional deaths to announce.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,079 Recovered 3,392 (67%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 286 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,401 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 492 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 78 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 87,123 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 13,989 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 29,024 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,412 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 488 204 578 782 268 372 610 472 LabCorp 195 121 831 346 381 365 318 365 Quest Diagnostics 481 617 926 665 580 533 378 597 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 110 68 273 411 280 209 198 221 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 226 115 177 311 44 35 n/a** 151 Other Laboratory* 27 39 28 24 20 21 31 27 Total 1,527 1,164 2,813 2,539 1,573 1,535 1,535 1,812 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 Daily Average LabCorp 1 3 34 30 27 24 11 19 Quest Diagnostics 190 330 274 294 253 247 45 233 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 24 16 16 24 29 7 17 Other Laboratory* 11 8 6 8 8 16 6 9 Total 203 365 330 348 312 316 69 278

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.