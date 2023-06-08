June 8-11 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8th

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Fraga / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Doug Mitchell / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Gypsy Wild Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 9th

Chris Gardner / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

J-Lo Duo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Benjamin Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Radio Daze / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm

Chris Taylor / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 10th

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / KCs Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Tootie Pa & His Big Fine Thang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Whatsername / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 11th

Charlie Chronopoulos / Café La Reine North End (Manchester) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Matt Bergeron / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 3pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8th

DEBBIE GIBSON / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30 pm – DIRECT/x

Debbie Gibson is hitting the road on her ‘The Body Remembers Encore’ for a series of U.S. dates this Spring and Summer. The immense love around her critically acclaimed album ‘The Body Remembers‘ and last year’s headlining tour, inspired Ms. Gibson to keep the celebration going in 2023. In 2021, Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio album ‘The Body Remembers’ – her first pop record in 20 years, marking a new chapter for Gibson on her own label Stargirl Records. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks and upbeat club bangers along with melodic “newstalgic” tracks that pay homage to her earlier music. ‘The Body Remembers’ represents all things Debbie: empowerment, living your best life, and staying #EternallyElectric. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, JUNE 9th

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / through June 11th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Theatre Kapow / Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed, Beautiful Things follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you’re stuck, recovering when you’re broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer. Tissues recommended. Visit website for content transparency. www.tkapow.com or (603)225-1111

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Mike Koutrobis, Dan Crohn, and Jen Howell. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

PAT METHENY SIDE-EYE / Nashua Center for the Arts / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Pat Metheny is launching a new playing environment called “Side-Eye” for this upcoming season. Pat explains “I wanted to create an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of new and upcoming musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way.” Pat continues “From my earliest days in Kansas City onward, I was the beneficiary of so many older musicians giving me a platform to develop my thing through the prism of their experience and the particular demands of what their music implied. I have been feeling like I wanted to have a specific platform to focus on some of the many younger musicians I have enjoyed recently who I have felt some kind of a kinship with.” https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ or 800-657-8774

FNC: JIM COLLITON WITH CHRIS D. / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30 pm – DIRECT/x

Jim Colliton is a confused middle-age man who can spin soccer games, school drop offs and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband. Jim’s every man life stories will bring down the house every time. Chris Dimitrakopoulos aka Chris D. aka O.B.C.T. is a Greek-American comedian and amateur rapper from Peabody, MA. With his blend of jokes about his quirky, immigrant family and his unique perspective on the world around him, Chris is quickly becoming one of the nation’s rising, young talents. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 25 – DIRECT/x

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through June 11 – DIRECT/x

A play by Edward Albee / Produced by Not Too Loud Productions / It’s after two o’clock in the morning. George, a professor, and his wife Martha have had a drink, or more. They’re stumbling home from a Faculty mixer on a quaint little New England college campus – just another night. Just the two of them – off to bed. Well, maybe a night cap. And, don’t forget the guests. We don’t want to forget the guests. All American Nick, the newest faculty member in the Math Department (or was it Biology?) and his sweet little unassuming slim hipped wife, Honey, have been invited for drinks. At 2am. It’s just a couple of drinks and some games… What could go wrong? After a round of Get the Guests, Humiliate the Host, and Hump the Hostess, it’s time to play Bringing up Baby. And that is where it really, really starts to go wrong for George and Martha. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, JUNE 10th

FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30 pm – DIRECT/x

Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrates the best selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon’s solo career. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BROKEN ARROW / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8 pm – DIRECT/x

Broken Arrow performs the music of Neil Young, featuring both the rockin’ electric Crazy Horse tunes and the more acoustic, pedal steel-driven country rock material. The band delivers these classic songs faithfully while taking them out on some jamming excursions and tastefully tweaking some of the arrangements. Joe Mass nails the Neil vocals perfectly and the harmonies are spot on. These guys always have audiences on their feet singing along and demanding encores at every show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

