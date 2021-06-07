June 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 36 positive results with 10 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 7, 2021, DHHS announced 36 new positive test results for COVID-19 for June 6. Today’s results include 29 people who tested positive by PCR test and 7 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 52 cases from Saturday, June 4, 2021, which include 28 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 people who tested positive by antigen test and 46 cases from Sunday, June 5, 2021, which include 30 people who tested positive by PCR test and 16 people who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 353 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (25), Rockingham (22), Merrimack (13), Sullivan (10), Grafton (9), Coos (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Carroll (6), Cheshire (5), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (12) and Manchester (10). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 27 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,941 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,941 Recovered 97,231 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,357 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 353 Current Hospitalizations 27

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.