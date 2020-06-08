June 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 26 nwe positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, June 7, 2020, DHHS announced 26 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,043 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (2).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 489 (10 percent) of 5,043 cases. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, under 60 years of age

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-191 5,043 Recovered 3,392 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 286 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,365 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 489 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 86 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 85,552 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 13,920 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 28,944 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 2,072 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,000

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 626 488 204 578 782 268 372 474 LabCorp 83 195 121 831 346 381 365 331 Quest Diagnostics 630 481 617 926 665 580 533 633 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 487 110 68 273 411 280 209 263 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 94 226 115 177 311 44 n/a** 161 Other Laboratory* 30 27 39 28 24 20 21 27 Total 1,950 1,527 1,164 2,813 2,539 1,573 1,500 1,865 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 Daily Average LabCorp 17 1 3 34 30 27 24 19 Quest Diagnostics 174 190 330 274 294 253 247 252 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 1 24 16 16 24 29 16 Other Laboratory* 13 11 8 6 8 8 16 10 Total 208 203 365 330 348 312 316 297

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.