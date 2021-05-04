June 7: Abolitionists of the Noyes Academy with historial Dan Billin

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester City Library invites you to learn about abolitionist movements right here in New Hampshire. Come learn about the Noyes Academy in Caanan, NH, one of the first integrated co-ed schools in the country, and the abolitionists who founded it.

Lebanon, N.H., resident, journalist, and historian Dan Billin joins us on Monday June 7, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to tell the story of Noyes Academy in an illustrated lecture, tracing the careers of indomitable young African-Americans who passed through fire in New Hampshire to become famous leaders and freedom fighters.

This program is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities.

For questions, call Becky White at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email rwhite3@manchesternh.gov.

