June 6 Planning Board: Harvey Road townhouses + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-007 & CU2024-008: 71 Myrtle Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted two conditional use permit applications, one for a pet grooming shop and another to allow a reduction in required onsite parking for auto repair and pet grooming uses.

PDSP2024-001: 800 & 830 Harvey Road, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan and planned development application for a 9-building, 70-unit townhouse development with 1,050 feet of new private road.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, May 16 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

S2024-004: 46 South Taylor Street, Application approved.

S2024-005: 200 Brock Street, Application approved.

SP2024-009: 959 Elm Street, Application approved.

SP2021-033 (Amendment): 1000 Elm Street, Application approved.

1000 Elm Street, CU2023-028: 195 McGregor Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, May 9 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.