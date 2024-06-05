June 6-9 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 6th

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Kat Ivy / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Colin Hart / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 7th

Jamie Hughes / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Joe Winslow / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bob Pratte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / N’awlins Grille (Concord) / 7pm

Hell on Heels / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Moneykat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Nu Metal Night / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 8th

Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Mt. Pleasant / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Racky Thomas Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 9th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Justin Cohn / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Matt Fuller / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Brooks Young / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Kitchen Party / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 6th

HASAN MINHAJ / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Hasan Minhaj is set to entertain audiences once again with his brand new show, “Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head”. As one of the most vital voices in comedy today, Minhaj continues to take on challenging themes like politics, parenting, and therapy with irreverent wit and insight. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRIDAY, JUNE 7th

FNC: LENNY CLARKE with SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand-up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STRYPER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Stryper’s career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multiplatinum release To Hell with the Devil. The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously in MTV’s Top 10 with videos “Free” and “Honestly.” Today, some 40 years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for devoted fans around the globe. Comprising three original members plus longtime bandmate and veteran bassist Perry Richardson, the group finds itself continuing to create their finest, most powerful music yet. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THEATRE KAPOW: PARADISE NOW! / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / June 7-9 – DIRECT/x

Margaret Perry’s new play brings together a group of women who join a pyramid selling scheme promoting a range of essential oils that soothe a myriad of life’s stresses. In Paradise, you’re your own boss. In Paradise, you could make a fortune. The women hope that they will find cures to the challenges in their own lives, but the road to Paradise is not so sure and smooth. This U.S. premiere of Paradise Now! is a funny and raging new play about ambition, exploitation and the search for connection in a fractured world. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – CONTENT WARNING

JOHN HIATT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 8th

JUKEBOX SATURDAY – THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

An evening with the Scott Spradling Band where you pick the songs from the “Jukebox”. An interactive show where the band plays the songs you choose from their Jukebox and performs them with the full Scott Spradling Band you know and love! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MOURN THE LIGHT (CT) / ALMOST HONEST (PA) / DEAD HARRISON (NH) / The Midnight Creatives Collective (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Doom heavy hitters from Connecticut, Mourn the Light, and Argonauta Records band from Pennsylvania, Almost Honest travel the doom train to visit their friends in Nashua, local gothic doom band Dead Harrison, to make some heavy, apocalyptic doom metal together. Info. and tickets at www.facebook.com/midnightcreativescollective

CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x

Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?

Figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

KASHMIR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Kashmir, the nation’s #1 Led Zeppelin tribute show, is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the 4 band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, JUNE 9th

SYMPHONY NH: THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS / Keefe Auditorium (Nashua) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

Symphony NH closes their 100th Anniversary celebration with the timeless sounds of one of the most iconic composers and conductors of all time, John Williams. Revel in the majestic music of John Williams – everyone’s favorite is here – from Star Wars to Superman to Indiana Jones to Harry Potter and more! Maestro Roger Kalia leads Symphony NH in a grand season finale befitting their history. www.symphonynh.com (ALSO at the Capitol Center on Saturday, June 8th at 7:30pm)

TED HERBERT JAZZ SHOWCASE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

An afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Special featured inaugural performance of the TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, pairing local professionals with students ages 13-18. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

THE ALISON BROWN QUINTET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

One of the most multi-faceted minds in roots music, Alison Brown is a GRAMMY-winning musician and GRAMMY-nominated producer. She began her musical career as a teenager in the Southern California bluegrass scene, she has built a reputation as one of today’s most forward-thinking and innovative banjo players. She is known for taking the instrument far beyond its Appalachian roots by blending bluegrass and jazz influences into a sonic tapestry that has earned praise and recognition from a variety of national tastemakers including The Wall Street Journal, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, and USA Today. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS

SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x

Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

