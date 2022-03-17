June 4: The New Hampshire Writers’ Project annual 603 Writers’ Conferencee explores telling better stories

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Writers’ Project (NHWP) is hosting its annual 603 Writer’s Conference virtually on June, 4, 2022. The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with an in-depth conversation with special guest Geoffrey C. Ward; and culminates with NHWP’s signature Pitch Party that offers attendees the opportunity to make their best book pitch to a panel of professional literary agents, publishers, editors, and celebrated authors. The Pitch Party offers a cash prize of $250 for the winner. Previous Pitch Party winner, Brinda Charry, landed a two-book publishing deal following her win.

Featured presenter, Geoffrey C. Ward, is the principal writer of the television mini-series the Civil War (1990) and has collaborated with the series’ co-producer Ken Burns on most of the documentaries Burns has made including Jazz, Baseball, The War, The Vietnam War and most recently, Hemingway, that premiered in the spring of 2021.

In addition to the featured conversation, and an afternoon panel discussion between agents, publishers and authors that explores, What Makes a Great Story, conference-goers will be able to participate in their selection of masterclasses. The classes focus on necessary elements of how to tell a better story, how to get a book (story) published, and how to market a book once it is published.

Class titles include: Indie Publishing: How to Survive and Thrive; Make Your Story Great with Revision Techniques; Marketing Your Self-Published Book; What Makes Great Story: An Agent’s Perspective; Present Moment, Poetic Moment; and more.

All class presenters are industry professionals. Class instructors and class descriptions are available at https://nhwritersproject.org/603-classes-and-bios-2022/

The NHWP is offering the conference virtually through Zoom. To maintain an intimate setting, all virtual workshops are capped at 15 attendees, so that participants can be seen, engage in dialogue, and ask questions. More information about the conference, how to access the conference and registration is available at https://nhwritersproject.org/2022603conference/.

Anyone interested in participating in the end-of-day Pitch Party can get more information at https://nhwritersproject.org/pitch-party/.