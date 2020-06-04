June 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 81 new positive cases with 20 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 4, 2020, DHHS announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,876 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Rockingham (10), Merrimack (6), Strafford (4), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 472 (10%) of 4,876 cases. Ten of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 4, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,876 Recovered 3,187 (65%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 273 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,416 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 472 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 86 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 79,765 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 12,944 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 27,122 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,350 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 665 273 571 626 488 204 579 487 LabCorp 385 151 466 83 195 121 831 319 Quest Diagnostics 736 353 688 630 481 617 926 633 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 188 238 403 487 110 68 273 252 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 261 21 32 94 226 115 n/a** 125 Other Laboratory* 39 45 27 30 27 39 27 33 Total 2,274 1,081 2,187 1,950 1,527 1,164 2,636 1,831 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 Daily Average LabCorp 58 30 40 17 1 3 34 26 Quest Diagnostics 302 225 279 174 190 330 274 253 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 13 13 22 4 1 24 16 13 Other Laboratory* 6 28 29 13 11 8 6 14 Total 379 296 370 208 203 365 330 307

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.