June 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 61 positive results with 8 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 4, 2021, DHHS announced 61 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 40 people who tested positive by PCR test and 21 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 402 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Sullivan (8), Strafford (7), Coos (5), Belknap (4), Cheshire (3), Grafton (3), Rockingham (3), Carroll (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 32 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,877 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 4, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,877 Recovered 97,120 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,355 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 402 Current Hospitalizations 32

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.